Luke Bryan reschedules Florida tour dates due to Hurricane Ian

"Due to the expected impact of Hurricane Ian and out of an abundance of caution for our fans, the artist and our community, Luke Bryan's Florida tour dates scheduled for this week will move to new dates in November," the post reads.
"Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored for the new date."
Bryan was to perform Thursday in Estero, Fla., Friday in West Palm Beach and Saturday in Tampa.
The singer rescheduled the concerts to Nov. 2 in Estero, Nov. 4 in West Palm Beach and Nov. 5 in Tampa.
Luke Bryan postponed three shows on his "Raised Up Right" tour in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. Photo by lukebryan/Instagram Stories