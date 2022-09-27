Trending
Music
Sept. 27, 2022 / 10:23 AM

Kid Cudi shares track list for 'Entergalactic' album

By Annie Martin
1/2
Kid Cudi will release "Entergalactic," a new album featuring collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz and other artists. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8d642e9bfabb5d16499a7288d9348ff6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Kid Cudi is sharing new details about his album Entergalactic.

The 38-year-old singer, rapper and actor released a track list for the album on Monday.

Entergalactic features 14 tracks, including the singles "Do What I Want" and "Willing to Trust" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

The album also includes "Entergalactic Theme," "New Mode," "Angel," "Ignite the Love," "In Love," "Can't Believe It" featuring 2 Chainz, "Livin' My Truth," "Maybe So," "Can't Shake Her" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, "She's Lookin' for Me," "My Drug," "Somewhere to Fly" featuring Don Toliver and the bonus track "Burrow" featuring Toliver, Steve Aoki and Dot da Genius.

Kid Cudi will release Entergalactic on Friday. The album will be his first since Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, released in December 2020.

Kid Cudi is also developing an Entergalactic animated music special for Netflix to accompany his new album. The special features the voices of Kid Cudi, Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet and Ty Dolla $ign.

The Entergalactic special will start streaming Friday, the same day as the album's release.

