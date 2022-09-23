Trending
Music
Sept. 23, 2022 / 1:38 PM

Seventeen's Jun welcomes you to 'Limbo' in new music video

By Annie Martin

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Chinese singer Jun is back with new music.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the South Korean boy band Seventeen, released a single and music video for the solo song "Limbo" on Friday.

In "Limbo," Jun welcomes his love interest to his "lost world."

Jun also released a Mandarin-language version of the song on streaming services.

"Limbo" is Jun's first solo single since "Silent Boarding Gate," released in February 2021.

Seventeen also consists of S.Coups, Jeonghn, Joshua, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

The group performed its song "Hot" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August following the release of Sector 17, a repackaged version of its album Face the Sun.

