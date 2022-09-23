Trending
Music
Sept. 23, 2022 / 9:21 AM

Cardi B joins GloRilla on new song 'Tomorrow 2'

By Annie Martin
GloRilla released a single and music video for the song "Tomorrow 2" featuring Cardi B (pictured). File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e128dcfba58254389e10096483c11fb0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Cardi B joins fellow rapper GloRilla on her new single.

GloRilla released a single and music video for the song "Tomorrow 2" featuring Cardi B on Friday.

"'BUT DATS WHY I LUV TOMORROW' it's official me & my girl @iamcardib," GloRilla previously wrote on Instagram.

The "Tomorrow 2" video shows GloRilla partying with Cardi B.

GloRilla, who hails from Memphis, Tenn., came to fame after her song "FNF (Let's Go)" went viral in May. She signed to Yo Gotti's CMG label shortly after and released the follow up single "Blessed" earlier this month.

"GloRilla is a natural born star -- she has a different sound and approach that's needed in hip-hop right now," Gotti told Billboard in July. "Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential."

Cardi B called "FNF (Let's Go)" "so dank" during appearance on On the Radar Radio.

Cardi B has released two other singles this year, including "No Love (Extended)" with Summer Walker and SZA.

