Stray Kids tease 'Super Board' from 'Maxident' EP

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a preview Thursday of "Super Board," the first track from its EP Maxident.

The "Super Board" teaser shows the members of Stray Kids lounging in a garage and throwing a party outside a pink apartment building.

The group shared a trailer for Maxident earlier this month that shows them hanging out around the city.

Maxident also features the songs "Case 143," "Chill," "Give Me Your TMI," "3Racha," "Taste," "Can't Stop" and the Korean version of "Circus." The EP will be Stray Kids' first Korean release since Oddinary, released in March.

Stray Kids will release Maxident on Oct. 7.

The group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.