Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 22, 2022 / 1:47 PM

Stray Kids tease 'Super Board' from 'Maxident' EP

By Annie Martin

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a preview Thursday of "Super Board," the first track from its EP Maxident.

Advertisement

The "Super Board" teaser shows the members of Stray Kids lounging in a garage and throwing a party outside a pink apartment building.

The group shared a trailer for Maxident earlier this month that shows them hanging out around the city.

Maxident also features the songs "Case 143," "Chill," "Give Me Your TMI," "3Racha," "Taste," "Can't Stop" and the Korean version of "Circus." The EP will be Stray Kids' first Korean release since Oddinary, released in March.

Stray Kids will release Maxident on Oct. 7.

The group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

Read More

Blackpink's 'Shut Down' music video passes 100M views on YouTube TXT share animated 'Free Falling' music video featuring Star One EXO's Xiumin finds oasis in 'Brand New' mood sampler What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lil Nas X releases 'Star Walkin' single, music video for 'League of Legends'
Music // 1 hour ago
Lil Nas X releases 'Star Walkin' single, music video for 'League of Legends'
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X released a single and music video for "Star Walkin,'" the new anthem for the "League of Legends" Worlds championship.
Weezer perform 'What Happens After You?' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 3 hours ago
Weezer perform 'What Happens After You?' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Weezer performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the release of their EP "SZNZ: Autumn."
Jon Pardi, wife Summer expecting first child
Music // 3 hours ago
Jon Pardi, wife Summer expecting first child
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Country music singer Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer Pardi, are expecting their first child in 2023.
Blackpink's 'Shut Down' music video passes 100M views on YouTube
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink's 'Shut Down' music video passes 100M views on YouTube
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink celebrated after their video for "Shut Down" reached 100 million views on YouTube.
Taylor Swift shares first track name from 'Midnights' album
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift shares first track name from 'Midnights' album
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift announced "Mastermind," the 13th track on her forthcoming album, "Midnights."
TXT share animated 'Free Falling' music video featuring Star One
Music // 3 days ago
TXT share animated 'Free Falling' music video featuring Star One
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group TXT released a single and music video for "Free Falling," a song for its webtoon "The Star Seekers."
BTS member J-Hope joins Crush in 'Rush Hour' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
BTS member J-Hope joins Crush in 'Rush Hour' music video teaser
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star Crush will release a single and music video for "Rush Hour" featuring J-Hope.
Blackpink perform 'Shut Down' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink perform 'Shut Down' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink performed "Shut Down," a song from their new album "Born Pink," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Post Malone thanks fans for support after stage mishap
Music // 3 days ago
Post Malone thanks fans for support after stage mishap
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Post Malone is thanking his fans for the support after he fell on stage during a concert in St. Louis this weekend.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Interview with the Vampire' stakes fresh territory in adaptation
TV review: 'Interview with the Vampire' stakes fresh territory in adaptation
Shakira experiencing her 'darkest hour' after Gerard Pique split
Shakira experiencing her 'darkest hour' after Gerard Pique split
Kristin Chenoweth says she won't return to 'Family Feud' after lewd answer
Kristin Chenoweth says she won't return to 'Family Feud' after lewd answer
Olivia Wilde laughs off 'Spitgate,' Florence Pugh feud rumors on 'Late Show'
Olivia Wilde laughs off 'Spitgate,' Florence Pugh feud rumors on 'Late Show'
William Moseley: 'Raven's Hollow' shows human side of 'mad genius' Poe
William Moseley: 'Raven's Hollow' shows human side of 'mad genius' Poe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement