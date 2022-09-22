Watch Live
Leaders from Israel, Mexico, Yemen, Spain and elsewhere speak at U.N. General Assembly in New York
Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 22, 2022 / 11:27 AM

Weezer perform 'What Happens After You?' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Annie Martin
Weezer performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the release of their EP "SZNZ: Autumn." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9d2336ba799c54ea1a40ad0a8fa84a1d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Weezer performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the release of their EP "SZNZ: Autumn." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Weezer took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The rock band performed its song "What Happens After You?" during Wednesday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show.

Advertisement

"What Happens After You?" is the lead single from Weezer's new EP, SZNZ: Autumn, released Thursday.

Autumn also features the songs "Can't Dance, Don't Ask Me," "Get Off on the Pain," "Francesca," "Should She Stay or Should She Go," "Tastes Like Pain" and "Ru, Raven, Run."

Autumn is the third EP in Weezer's SZNZ series, following Spring, released in March, and Summer, released in June.

"First there was Spring, then Summer... now it's Autumn's time to shine," the band tweeted Thursday.

Advertisement

Weezer consists of Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner. The group released its 15th studio album, Van Weezer, in May 2021.

Read More

Taylor Swift shares first track name from 'Midnights' album Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian for 'any stress' caused Jon Pardi, wife Summer expecting first child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jon Pardi, wife Summer expecting first child
Music // 38 minutes ago
Jon Pardi, wife Summer expecting first child
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Country music singer Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer Pardi, are expecting their first child in 2023.
Blackpink's 'Shut Down' music video passes 100M views on YouTube
Music // 21 hours ago
Blackpink's 'Shut Down' music video passes 100M views on YouTube
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink celebrated after their video for "Shut Down" reached 100 million views on YouTube.
Taylor Swift shares first track name from 'Midnights' album
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift shares first track name from 'Midnights' album
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift announced "Mastermind," the 13th track on her forthcoming album, "Midnights."
TXT share animated 'Free Falling' music video featuring Star One
Music // 2 days ago
TXT share animated 'Free Falling' music video featuring Star One
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group TXT released a single and music video for "Free Falling," a song for its webtoon "The Star Seekers."
BTS member J-Hope joins Crush in 'Rush Hour' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
BTS member J-Hope joins Crush in 'Rush Hour' music video teaser
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star Crush will release a single and music video for "Rush Hour" featuring J-Hope.
Blackpink perform 'Shut Down' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink perform 'Shut Down' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink performed "Shut Down," a song from their new album "Born Pink," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Post Malone thanks fans for support after stage mishap
Music // 3 days ago
Post Malone thanks fans for support after stage mishap
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Post Malone is thanking his fans for the support after he fell on stage during a concert in St. Louis this weekend.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
EXO's Xiumin finds oasis in 'Brand New' mood sampler
Music // 5 days ago
EXO's Xiumin finds oasis in 'Brand New' mood sampler
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Xiumin released a mood sampler video for his debut solo EP, "Brand New."
Charlie Puth is unlucky in love in 'I Don't Think That I Like Her'
Music // 5 days ago
Charlie Puth is unlucky in love in 'I Don't Think That I Like Her'
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth released "I Don't Think That I Like Her," a new single from his album "Charlie."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shakira experiencing her 'darkest hour' after Gerard Pique split
Shakira experiencing her 'darkest hour' after Gerard Pique split
Kristin Chenoweth says she won't return to 'Family Feud' after lewd answer
Kristin Chenoweth says she won't return to 'Family Feud' after lewd answer
TV review: 'Interview with the Vampire' stakes fresh territory in adaptation
TV review: 'Interview with the Vampire' stakes fresh territory in adaptation
Blackpink's 'Shut Down' music video passes 100M views on YouTube
Blackpink's 'Shut Down' music video passes 100M views on YouTube
Mike Birbiglia to bring 'The Old Man & the Pool' show to Broadway
Mike Birbiglia to bring 'The Old Man & the Pool' show to Broadway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement