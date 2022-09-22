Lil Nas X releases 'Star Walkin' single, music video for 'League of Legends'

1/5

Lil Nas X released a single and music video for "Star Walkin,'" the new anthem for the "League of Legends" Worlds championship. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X is back with new music. The 23-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "Star Walkin'" on Thursday. Advertisement

Lil Nas X recorded "Star Walkin'" for the Riot Games video game League of Legends. The song will serve as the new anthem for the game's 2022 Worlds championship.

The "Star Walkin'" video features animated versions of League of Legends pro players arriving in San Francisco, the host city for this year's Worlds finals. The scene then changes to reflect the game's fantasy elements.

League of Legends jokingly named Lil Nas X its new president in a video announcing the collaboration last week.

In addition to "Star Walkin,'" the singer will design a Prestige skin for the new champion K'Sante.

Introducing the NEW PRESIDENT of #LeagueOfLegends, Lil Nas Xecutive. #Worlds22 Anthem | STAR WALKIN' by @lilnasx | Sept 23 pic.twitter.com/GigRg0MM41— LoLNasX says STAR WALKIN' OUT NOW (@LeagueOfLegends) September 15, 2022

The 2022 League of Legends world championship will take place Sept. 29 to Nov. 5 in Mexico and the United States.

Lil Nas X is known for such singles as "Old Town Road," "Montero" and "Industry Baby," and released his debut studio album, Montero, in September 2021.