Blackpink's 'Shut Down' music video passes 100M views on YouTube

Blackpink celebrated after their video for "Shut Down" reached 100 million views on YouTube. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink has another music video with more than 100 million views on YouTube. The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for "Shut Down" reached the milestone Tuesday. Advertisement

"BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" Blackpink's agency, YG, tweeted, referencing the group's fan base, known as BLINK.

"Shut Down" is Blackpink's 12th music video to reach 100 million views, following "Boombayah," "Playing with Fire," "Whistle," "As If It's Your Last," "Stay," "Ddu-du Ddu-du," "Kill This Love," "How You Like That," "Ice Cream," "Lovesick Girls" and "Pink Venom."

The video passed 100 million views just over five days after its release.

"Shut Down" appears on Blackpink's new album, Born Pink, released on Friday. The group performed the song Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group's video for "Whistle" reached 800 million views earlier this month.