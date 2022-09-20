Trending
Sept. 20, 2022 / 9:34 AM

Blackpink perform 'Shut Down' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Annie Martin
Blackpink performed "Shut Down," a song from their new album "Born Pink," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9279ce25a99066543ad1a3a7cd682701/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Blackpink performed "Shut Down," a song from their new album "Born Pink," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The K-pop stars performed their song "Shut Down" during Monday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show.

"Shut Down" appears on Blackpink's album Born Pink. The group released the album and a music video for "Shut Down" on Friday.

Blackpink released a performance video for "Shut Down" on Sunday. The video shows the members perform the "Shut Down" choreography in a room with three doors.

Born Pink also features the songs "Pink Venom," "Typa Girl," "Yeah Yeah Yeah," "Hard to Love," "The Happiest Girl," "Tally" and "Ready for Love." The album is Blackpink's second full-length album after The Album, released in October 2020.

Blackpink will promote Born Pink with a new world tour, which begins Oct. 15 in Seoul, South Korea. The group added new North American shows to the tour last week.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group is signed to YG and made its debut in 2016.

