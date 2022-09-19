Trending
Music
Sept. 19, 2022 / 11:52 AM

TXT share animated 'Free Falling' music video featuring Star One

By Annie Martin
TXT released a single and music video for "Free Falling," a song for its webtoon "The Star Seekers." Photo courtesy of Yonhap
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT is back with new music.

The K-pop group, also know as Tomorrow X Together, released a single and music video for the song "Free Falling" on Monday.

The animated "Free Falling" video features Star One, the protagonists of TXT's webtoon The Star Seekers, which premiered in January.

The Star Seekers follows Star One, a once unpopular idol group who are suddenly gifted with magical powers. The members are tasked with saving the world from a mysterious enemy.

"Free Falling" appears on the original soundtrack for webtoon.

TXT has released several singles this year, including "Good Boy Gone Bad" and "Valley of Lies" with Iann Dior. The group released the EP Minisode 2: Thursday's Child in May.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HEUNINGKAI.

