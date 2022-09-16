EXO's Xiumin finds oasis in 'Brand New' mood sampler

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and actor Xiumin is teasing his debut solo EP.

The 32-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, released a mood sampler video for his mini album Brand New on Friday.

The video shows Xiumin wake up in a barren land and wander until he finds an oasis.

Xiumin announced Brand New in August.

The singer will share several teaser images for the EP next week, along with a music video teaser Sept. 23.

Xiumin will release Brand New and a new music video Sept. 26.

EXO also consists of Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai and Sehun. Xiumin is also a member of the group's subunits EXO-M and EXO-CBX.