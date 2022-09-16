Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 16, 2022 / 11:20 AM

Noah Cyrus releases debut album, 'I Just Want a Lover' music video

By Annie Martin
1/6
Noah Cyrus released her first full-length album, "The Hardest Part," and a video for the song "I Just Want a Lover." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e64de2b85d55bb704ab61d15c905ba55/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Noah Cyrus released her first full-length album, "The Hardest Part," and a video for the song "I Just Want a Lover." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Noah Cyrus is back with new music.

The 22-year-old singer and actress released her debut studio album, The Hardest Part, and a music video for the song "I Just Want a Lover" on Friday.

Advertisement

In "I Just Want a Lover," Cyrus sings about searching for true love while dealing with liars and narcissists.

The Hardest Part also features the songs "Noah (Stand Still)," "Ready to Go," "Mr. Percocet," "Every Beginning Ends" featuring Benjamin Gibbard, "Unfinished," "My Side of the Bed," "I Burned LA Down" and "Loretta's Song."

The album is dedicated to Cyrus' grandmothers, Loretta Jean Finley and Ruth Ann Adkins.

"in loving memory of Loretta Jean Finley and Ruth Ann Adkins," Cyrus wrote on Instagram.

The Hardest Part is Cyrus' first full-length album. She previously released the EPs Good Cry (2018), The End of Everything (2020) and People Don't Change with PJ Harding (2021).

Advertisement

Cyrus is the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and Trish Cyrus, and the sister of singer and actress Miley Cyrus.

Read More

Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video Death Cab for Cutie perform 'Asphalt Meadows' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting 4th child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Death Cab for Cutie perform 'Asphalt Meadows' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 24 minutes ago
Death Cab for Cutie perform 'Asphalt Meadows' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Death Cab for Cutie performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the release of their album "Asphalt Meadows."
Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released the album "Born Pink" and a music video for the single "Shut Down."
NCT 127 pull up in '2 Baddies' music video
Music // 21 hours ago
NCT 127 pull up in '2 Baddies' music video
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a single and video for "2 Baddies" ahead of its album of the same name.
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink added six more dates to the North American leg of their "Born Pink" world tour.
Louis Tomlinson performs 'Bigger Than Me' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Louis Tomlinson performs 'Bigger Than Me' on 'Late Late Show'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Louis Tomlinson performed and discussed his new solo album "Faith in the Future" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Ellie Goulding performs 'Easy Lover' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Ellie Goulding performs 'Easy Lover' on 'Tonight Show'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Ellie Goulding performed her latest single, "Easy Lover" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Billboard 200: Twice's 'Between 1&2' in the Top 10 for the 2nd week
Music // 2 days ago
Billboard 200: Twice's 'Between 1&2' in the Top 10 for the 2nd week
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice's 11th mini album "Between 1&2" topped the Billboard 200 Top 10 for the second week in a row, an article reported on Tuesday. analyzing the Billboard charts.
Burna Boy performs 'Last Last' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Burna Boy performs 'Last Last' on 'Tonight Show'
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Burna Boy performed "Last Last" and discussed working with Ed Sheeran on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Nicky Jam being inducted into Billboard Hall of Fame
Music // 2 days ago
Nicky Jam being inducted into Billboard Hall of Fame
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Singer Nicky Jam is being inducted into the Billboard Hall of Fame, the music and entertainment magazine announced on Tuesday.
Blackpink's 'Whistle' music video passes 800M views on YouTube
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink's 'Whistle' music video passes 800M views on YouTube
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink celebrated after their video for the song "Whistle" reached 800 million views on YouTube.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting 4th child
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting 4th child
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement