Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 16, 2022 / 10:56 AM

Death Cab for Cutie perform 'Asphalt Meadows' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Annie Martin
Death Cab for Cutie performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the release of their album "Asphalt Meadows." File Photo by Jim Bryant/YouTube | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ba10422006421dea32410df58b34b1ba/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Death Cab for Cutie performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the release of their album "Asphalt Meadows." File Photo by Jim Bryant/YouTube | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Death Cab for Cutie took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The rock band performed its song "Asphalt Meadows" during Thursday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show.

Advertisement

"Asphalt Meadows" appears on Death Cab for Cutie's album of the same name. The group released the album and a visualizer video for "Asphalt Meadows" on Friday.

Asphalt Meadows is Death Cab for Cutie's 10th studio album and the group's first since Thank You for Today, released in August 2018.

"The day that for so long felt far away is finally here. Our new album is out, and we could not be more relieved and thankful," the band wrote Friday on Instagram.

"We made it. We found our way through a very dark time and have arrived with a record that is a reflection of everything we've done and everything still to come. We hope you love 'Asphalt Meadows' as much as we do - it belongs to you now. We can't wait to see you at all the shows ahead."

Death Cab for Cutie will promote Asphalt Meadows with a new North American tour that begins Sept. 22 in Madison, Wisc., and concludes Oct. 27 in Seattle, Wash.

Advertisement

The group was formed in 1997 and consists today of Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper and Zac Rae.

Read More

Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting 4th child Meghan McCain pregnant with second daughter: 'Feeling very blessed' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released the album "Born Pink" and a music video for the single "Shut Down."
NCT 127 pull up in '2 Baddies' music video
Music // 21 hours ago
NCT 127 pull up in '2 Baddies' music video
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a single and video for "2 Baddies" ahead of its album of the same name.
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink added six more dates to the North American leg of their "Born Pink" world tour.
Louis Tomlinson performs 'Bigger Than Me' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Louis Tomlinson performs 'Bigger Than Me' on 'Late Late Show'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Louis Tomlinson performed and discussed his new solo album "Faith in the Future" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Ellie Goulding performs 'Easy Lover' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Ellie Goulding performs 'Easy Lover' on 'Tonight Show'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Ellie Goulding performed her latest single, "Easy Lover" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Billboard 200: Twice's 'Between 1&2' in the Top 10 for the 2nd week
Music // 2 days ago
Billboard 200: Twice's 'Between 1&2' in the Top 10 for the 2nd week
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice's 11th mini album "Between 1&2" topped the Billboard 200 Top 10 for the second week in a row, an article reported on Tuesday. analyzing the Billboard charts.
Burna Boy performs 'Last Last' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Burna Boy performs 'Last Last' on 'Tonight Show'
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Burna Boy performed "Last Last" and discussed working with Ed Sheeran on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Nicky Jam being inducted into Billboard Hall of Fame
Music // 2 days ago
Nicky Jam being inducted into Billboard Hall of Fame
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Singer Nicky Jam is being inducted into the Billboard Hall of Fame, the music and entertainment magazine announced on Tuesday.
Blackpink's 'Whistle' music video passes 800M views on YouTube
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink's 'Whistle' music video passes 800M views on YouTube
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink celebrated after their video for the song "Whistle" reached 800 million views on YouTube.
Usher to release 'My Way' deluxe edition, mini documentary
Music // 3 days ago
Usher to release 'My Way' deluxe edition, mini documentary
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Usher will mark the 25th anniversary of his album "My Way" with a deluxe edition and a mini documentary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting 4th child
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting 4th child
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement