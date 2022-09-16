Trending
Music
Sept. 16, 2022 / 1:23 PM

Charlie Puth is unlucky in love in 'I Don't Think That I Like Her'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Charlie Puth released "I Don't Think That I Like Her," a new single from his album "Charlie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3bb1b0855f3f250535a8381fef4e722b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth is back with new music.

The 30-year-old singer released the single "I Don't Think That I Like Her" on Friday.

In "I Don't Think That I Like Her," Puth reflects on being unlucky in love.

"I don't think that I like her anymore / Girls are all the same / All they wanna do is break my heart, my heart," he sings.

"I Don't Think That I Like Her" will appear on Puth's forthcoming third studio album, Charlie. Puth will release the full album Oct. 7.

Charlie also features the singles "Light Switch," "That's Hilarious," "Left and Right" featuring BTS member Jungkook and "Smells Like Me."

"It took some time to find my sound, and you'll finally be able to hear it on my new album CHARLIE," Puth wrote on Instagram in August.

Charlie will mark Puth's first album since Voicenotes, released in May 2018.

The singer came to fame on YouTube and is known for the singles "One Call Away," "We Don't Talk Anymore" featuring Selena Gomez, "Attention" and "How Long."

Noah Cyrus releases debut album, 'I Just Want a Lover' music video Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video Carly Rae Jepsen releases 'Talking to Yourself' ahead of new album

Latest Headlines

EXO's Xiumin finds oasis in 'Brand New' mood sampler
Music // 34 minutes ago
EXO's Xiumin finds oasis in 'Brand New' mood sampler
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Xiumin released a mood sampler video for his debut solo EP, "Brand New."
Carly Rae Jepsen releases 'Talking to Yourself' ahead of new album
Music // 2 hours ago
Carly Rae Jepsen releases 'Talking to Yourself' ahead of new album
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen released a single and video for "Talking to Yourself" ahead of her album "The Loneliest Time."
Noah Cyrus releases debut album, 'I Just Want a Lover' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Noah Cyrus releases debut album, 'I Just Want a Lover' music video
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Noah Cyrus released her first full-length album, "The Hardest Part," and a video for the song "I Just Want a Lover."
Death Cab for Cutie perform 'Asphalt Meadows' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 3 hours ago
Death Cab for Cutie perform 'Asphalt Meadows' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Death Cab for Cutie performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the release of their album "Asphalt Meadows."
Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video
Music // 4 hours ago
Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released the album "Born Pink" and a music video for the single "Shut Down."
NCT 127 pull up in '2 Baddies' music video
Music // 1 day ago
NCT 127 pull up in '2 Baddies' music video
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a single and video for "2 Baddies" ahead of its album of the same name.
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink added six more dates to the North American leg of their "Born Pink" world tour.
Louis Tomlinson performs 'Bigger Than Me' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Louis Tomlinson performs 'Bigger Than Me' on 'Late Late Show'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Louis Tomlinson performed and discussed his new solo album "Faith in the Future" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Ellie Goulding performs 'Easy Lover' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Ellie Goulding performs 'Easy Lover' on 'Tonight Show'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Ellie Goulding performed her latest single, "Easy Lover" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Billboard 200: Twice's 'Between 1&2' in the Top 10 for the 2nd week
Music // 3 days ago
Billboard 200: Twice's 'Between 1&2' in the Top 10 for the 2nd week
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice's 11th mini album "Between 1&2" topped the Billboard 200 Top 10 for the second week in a row, an article reported on Tuesday. analyzing the Billboard charts.
Trending Stories

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting 4th child
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting 4th child
'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
Noah Cyrus releases debut album, 'I Just Want a Lover' music video
Noah Cyrus releases debut album, 'I Just Want a Lover' music video
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston
Cardi B pleads guilty to assault for Queens strip club fight
Cardi B pleads guilty to assault for Queens strip club fight
