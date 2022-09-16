Carly Rae Jepsen releases 'Talking to Yourself' ahead of new album

1/5

Carly Rae Jepsen released a single and video for "Talking to Yourself" ahead of her album "The Loneliest Time." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen is back with new music. The 36-year-old singer released a single and visualizer video for the song "Talking to Yourself" on Friday. Advertisement

In "Talking to Yourself," Jepsen reflects on a toxic relationship and questions whether her ex is still thinking of her.

"Are you thinking of me when you're with somebody else? / Do you talk to me when you're talking to yourself? / Are you reaching for me, making love to someone else? / Do you talk to me (To me)," she sings.

"Talking to Yourself" appears on Jepsen's forthcoming sixth studio album, The Loneliest Time. Jepsen will release the full album Oct. 21.

The Loneliest Time also features the singles "Western Wind" and "Beach House."

"I'm quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions," Jepsen wrote on Instagram in August.

Jepsen will promote The Loneliest Time with a new North American tour, The So Nice Tour. The tour begins Sept. 21 in Cleveland, Ohio, and ends Nov. 5 in Chicago, Ill.