Sept. 16, 2022 / 11:56 AM

Carly Rae Jepsen releases 'Talking to Yourself' ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
Carly Rae Jepsen released a single and video for "Talking to Yourself" ahead of her album "The Loneliest Time." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e596bb213b35a8e378cff23b28aab196/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Carly Rae Jepsen released a single and video for "Talking to Yourself" ahead of her album "The Loneliest Time." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen is back with new music.

The 36-year-old singer released a single and visualizer video for the song "Talking to Yourself" on Friday.

In "Talking to Yourself," Jepsen reflects on a toxic relationship and questions whether her ex is still thinking of her.

"Are you thinking of me when you're with somebody else? / Do you talk to me when you're talking to yourself? / Are you reaching for me, making love to someone else? / Do you talk to me (To me)," she sings.

"Talking to Yourself" appears on Jepsen's forthcoming sixth studio album, The Loneliest Time. Jepsen will release the full album Oct. 21.

The Loneliest Time also features the singles "Western Wind" and "Beach House."

"I'm quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions," Jepsen wrote on Instagram in August.

Jepsen will promote The Loneliest Time with a new North American tour, The So Nice Tour. The tour begins Sept. 21 in Cleveland, Ohio, and ends Nov. 5 in Chicago, Ill.

Music // 1 hour ago
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Noah Cyrus released her first full-length album, "The Hardest Part," and a video for the song "I Just Want a Lover."
Music // 2 hours ago
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Death Cab for Cutie performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the release of their album "Asphalt Meadows."
Music // 3 hours ago
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released the album "Born Pink" and a music video for the single "Shut Down."
Music // 23 hours ago
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a single and video for "2 Baddies" ahead of its album of the same name.
Music // 1 day ago
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink added six more dates to the North American leg of their "Born Pink" world tour.
Music // 2 days ago
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Louis Tomlinson performed and discussed his new solo album "Faith in the Future" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Music // 2 days ago
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Ellie Goulding performed her latest single, "Easy Lover" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Music // 2 days ago
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice's 11th mini album "Between 1&2" topped the Billboard 200 Top 10 for the second week in a row, an article reported on Tuesday. analyzing the Billboard charts.
Music // 3 days ago
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Burna Boy performed "Last Last" and discussed working with Ed Sheeran on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Music // 3 days ago
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Singer Nicky Jam is being inducted into the Billboard Hall of Fame, the music and entertainment magazine announced on Tuesday.
