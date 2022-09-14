Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour

1/2

Blackpink added six more dates to the North American leg of their "Born Pink" world tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is adding new shows to its Born Pink world tour. The K-pop stars announced six additional dates for the North American leg of the tour Wednesday. Advertisement

Blackpink will now perform Oct. 25 and 26 in Dallas, Texas, Oct. 29 and 30 in Houston, Texas, and Nov. 2 and 3 in Atlanta, Ga.

The group previously announced that it will perform Nov. 6 and 7 in Hamilton, Ontario, Nov. 10 and 11 in Chicago, Ill., Nov. 14 and 15 in Newark, N.J., and Nov. 19 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Pre-sale tickets are available now, with tickets to go on sale to the general public Friday.

Blackpink will kick off the Born Pink world tour with a pair of shows Oct. 15 and 16 in Seoul, South Korea. The group will perform in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania before bringing the tour to a close in June 2023.

The Born Pink tour is in support of Blackpink's album of the same name, which will be released Friday. The album features the singles "Pink Venom," "Shut Down" and six other songs.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

The group celebrated Monday after its music video for the song "Whistle" became its sixth video with more than 800 million views on YouTube.