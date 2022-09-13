Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 13, 2022 / 1:54 PM

Billboard 200: Twice's 'Between 1&2' in the Top 10 for the 2nd week

By Yonhap News Agency

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice's 11th mini album Between 1&2 topped the Billboard 200 Top 10 for the second week in a row, an article reported on Tuesday. analyzing the Billboard charts.

According to the report, the girl band's new album took ninth place on Billboard's main album sales chart, down six notches from last week. "The album has sold 28,000 copies, down 73% from last week," the report said.

Advertisement

Between 1&2 is the first record after the nine members renewed their contract with the promotion agency in July and refers to the "stories between Once (name of the girl band's fan club) and Twice".

The title track "Talk that Talk" is a summer track after "Alcohol-Free" launched last year. "While 'Alcohol-Free' is a song for mid-summer, 'Talk that Talk' is a song that you want to listen to at the end of the summer period," Twice explained earlier.

Read More

Blackpink's 'Whistle' music video passes 800M views on YouTube GOT7's Jackson releases solo album, 'Blue' music video NCT 127 lounge in '2 Baddies' mood sampler

Latest Headlines

Burna Boy performs 'Last Last' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
Burna Boy performs 'Last Last' on 'Tonight Show'
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Burna Boy performed "Last Last" and discussed working with Ed Sheeran on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Nicky Jam being inducted into Billboard Hall of Fame
Music // 3 hours ago
Nicky Jam being inducted into Billboard Hall of Fame
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Singer Nicky Jam is being inducted into the Billboard Hall of Fame, the music and entertainment magazine announced on Tuesday.
Blackpink's 'Whistle' music video passes 800M views on YouTube
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink's 'Whistle' music video passes 800M views on YouTube
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink celebrated after their video for the song "Whistle" reached 800 million views on YouTube.
Usher to release 'My Way' deluxe edition, mini documentary
Music // 1 day ago
Usher to release 'My Way' deluxe edition, mini documentary
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Usher will mark the 25th anniversary of his album "My Way" with a deluxe edition and a mini documentary.
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown to headline Stagecoach Festival in 2023
Music // 1 day ago
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown to headline Stagecoach Festival in 2023
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett and other artists will perform at Stagecoach music festival in April 2023.
DJ Khaled's 'God Did' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
DJ Khaled's 'God Did' tops the U.S. album chart
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- DJ Khaled's "God Did" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
GOT7's Jackson releases solo album, 'Blue' music video
Music // 4 days ago
GOT7's Jackson releases solo album, 'Blue' music video
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jackson Wang released the solo album "Magic Man" and a music video for the song "Blue."
John Legend releases 'vulnerable' new album 'Legend'
Music // 4 days ago
John Legend releases 'vulnerable' new album 'Legend'
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- John Legend released the "vulnerable, spiritual and reflective" double album "Legend."
Kane Brown recruits wife, Katelyn, for 'Thank God' single, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Kane Brown recruits wife, Katelyn, for 'Thank God' single, music video
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Kane Brown released the album "Different Man" and a music video for the song "Thank God" featuring his wife, Katelyn Brown.
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson release new version of 1980 hit song '9 to 5'
Music // 4 days ago
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson release new version of 1980 hit song '9 to 5'
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson released a reimagined version of Parton's hit song "9 to 5" for the documentary "Still Working 9 to 5."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Quinta Brunson says Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys bit 'didn't bother me that much'
Quinta Brunson says Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys bit 'didn't bother me that much'
Movie review: 'Confess, Fletch' breathes fresh new life into mystery franchise
Movie review: 'Confess, Fletch' breathes fresh new life into mystery franchise
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement