Burna Boy performs 'Last Last' on 'Tonight Show'

Burna Boy performed "Last Last" and discussed working with Ed Sheeran on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Burna Boy took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 31-year-old Nigerian singer and music producer performed his song "Last Last" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show. Advertisement

"Last Last" appears on Burna Boy's new album Love, Damini, released in July. The album also features the single "For My Hand" featuring Ed Sheeran, "Roller Coaster" with J Balvin, "Wild Dreams" featuring Khalid and other collaborations.

In the interview, Burna Boy had nothing but praise for Sheeran, a British singer-songwriter known for "Shape of You," "Bad Habits" and other songs.

"Oh, he's amazing, man," Burna Boy said of Sheeran. "Yeah, he's like one of my favorite people in general in the world, you know?"

In addition, Burna Boy said working with Sheeran in the studio was a "magical" experience.

"He has a cheat code, 'cause he plays the guitar the whole time," he said. "It just makes everything so much easier, you know?"

Burna Boy ended the interview by teaching Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon his afro moonwalk dance move.