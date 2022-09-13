Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 13, 2022 / 12:30 PM

Burna Boy performs 'Last Last' on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Burna Boy performed "Last Last" and discussed working with Ed Sheeran on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/351170f25432d18c4311b0745fd3b458/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Burna Boy performed "Last Last" and discussed working with Ed Sheeran on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Burna Boy took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 31-year-old Nigerian singer and music producer performed his song "Last Last" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

Advertisement

"Last Last" appears on Burna Boy's new album Love, Damini, released in July. The album also features the single "For My Hand" featuring Ed Sheeran, "Roller Coaster" with J Balvin, "Wild Dreams" featuring Khalid and other collaborations.

In the interview, Burna Boy had nothing but praise for Sheeran, a British singer-songwriter known for "Shape of You," "Bad Habits" and other songs.

"Oh, he's amazing, man," Burna Boy said of Sheeran. "Yeah, he's like one of my favorite people in general in the world, you know?"

In addition, Burna Boy said working with Sheeran in the studio was a "magical" experience.

"He has a cheat code, 'cause he plays the guitar the whole time," he said. "It just makes everything so much easier, you know?"

Burna Boy ended the interview by teaching Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon his afro moonwalk dance move.

Advertisement

Read More

Quinta Brunson says Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys bit 'didn't bother me that much' Mary Elizabeth Winstead supports Ewan McGregor at 'Raymond and Ray' premiere 'The School for Good and Evil' trailer brings fantasy novel to life What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Nicky Jam being inducted into Billboard Hall of Fame
Music // 2 hours ago
Nicky Jam being inducted into Billboard Hall of Fame
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Singer Nicky Jam is being inducted into the Billboard Hall of Fame, the music and entertainment magazine announced on Tuesday.
Blackpink's 'Whistle' music video passes 800M views on YouTube
Music // 23 hours ago
Blackpink's 'Whistle' music video passes 800M views on YouTube
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink celebrated after their video for the song "Whistle" reached 800 million views on YouTube.
Usher to release 'My Way' deluxe edition, mini documentary
Music // 1 day ago
Usher to release 'My Way' deluxe edition, mini documentary
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Usher will mark the 25th anniversary of his album "My Way" with a deluxe edition and a mini documentary.
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown to headline Stagecoach Festival in 2023
Music // 1 day ago
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown to headline Stagecoach Festival in 2023
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett and other artists will perform at Stagecoach music festival in April 2023.
DJ Khaled's 'God Did' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
DJ Khaled's 'God Did' tops the U.S. album chart
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- DJ Khaled's "God Did" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
GOT7's Jackson releases solo album, 'Blue' music video
Music // 3 days ago
GOT7's Jackson releases solo album, 'Blue' music video
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jackson Wang released the solo album "Magic Man" and a music video for the song "Blue."
John Legend releases 'vulnerable' new album 'Legend'
Music // 3 days ago
John Legend releases 'vulnerable' new album 'Legend'
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- John Legend released the "vulnerable, spiritual and reflective" double album "Legend."
Kane Brown recruits wife, Katelyn, for 'Thank God' single, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Kane Brown recruits wife, Katelyn, for 'Thank God' single, music video
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Kane Brown released the album "Different Man" and a music video for the song "Thank God" featuring his wife, Katelyn Brown.
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson release new version of 1980 hit song '9 to 5'
Music // 4 days ago
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson release new version of 1980 hit song '9 to 5'
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson released a reimagined version of Parton's hit song "9 to 5" for the documentary "Still Working 9 to 5."
Blake Shelton performs 'No Body' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 4 days ago
Blake Shelton performs 'No Body' on 'Tonight Show'
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton performed his new single "No Body" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" after announcing his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Movie review: 'Confess, Fletch' breathes fresh new life into mystery franchise
Movie review: 'Confess, Fletch' breathes fresh new life into mystery franchise
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Quinta Brunson says Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys bit 'didn't bother me that much'
Quinta Brunson says Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys bit 'didn't bother me that much'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement