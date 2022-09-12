Trending
Sept. 12, 2022 / 1:53 PM

Blackpink's 'Whistle' music video passes 800M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin
Blackpink celebrated after their video for the song "Whistle" reached 800 million views on YouTube. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9279ce25a99066543ad1a3a7cd682701/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink has another music video with more than 800 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for the song "Whistle" reached the milestone Monday.

"BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" the group's agency, YG, tweeted, referencing Blackpink's fan base, known as BLINK.

"Whistle" is Blackpink's sixth music video to reach 800 million views, following "Boombayah," "As If It's Your Last," Ddu-du Ddu-du," "Kill This Love" and "How You Like That." "As If It's Your Last" has since topped 1.2 billion views.

Blackpink released the "Whistle" video in August 2016. The song appears on the group's debut single album, Square One.

Blackpink will next release their second full-length album, Born Pink, on Friday. The album features the singles "Pink Venom," "Shut Down" and six other tracks.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

