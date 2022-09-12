Trending
Sept. 12, 2022 / 12:12 PM

Usher to release 'My Way' deluxe edition, mini documentary

By Annie Martin
1/5
Usher will mark the 25th anniversary of his album "My Way" with a deluxe edition and a mini documentary. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3828fc8b5c6d30a93ff4b1bc94482b7c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Usher will mark the 25th anniversary of his album "My Way" with a deluxe edition and a mini documentary. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Usher is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his album My Way.

The 43-year-old singer and television personality will mark the milestone by releasing a deluxe edition of My Way and a mini documentary Friday.

Usher released My Way, his second studio album, in September 1997. The album is produced by Babyface and Jermaine Dupri, and features the singles "You Make Me Wanna...," "Nice & Slow" and "My Way."

The deluxe edition will feature the original album, along with reimagined versions of the album's singles by producer and drummer Ryan James Carr.

The album will also be available as a 2LP package on 180g silvery cloudy vinyl that is slated to ship in early 2023.

In addition, Usher will release the documentary Usher: 25 Years My Way. The film is directed by Dolapo Sangokoya and explores the making of My Way and its legacy.

"Can't believe it's been 25 years of My Way... Thank you all for being on this journey with me," Usher wrote on Instagram.

Usher most recently released the single "Bad Habits" in September 2020. His most recent album, Hard II Love, was released in September 2016.

