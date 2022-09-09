Watch Live
King Charles III makes first public address as Britain's monarch after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Music
Sept. 9, 2022 / 1:27 PM

Kane Brown recruits wife, Katelyn, for 'Thank God' single, music video

By Annie Martin
Kane Brown (R) released the album "Different Man" and a music video for the song "Thank God" featuring his wife, Katelyn Brown. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c9d7fa014911a444da5302b2848d6349/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Kane Brown is back with new music.

The 28-year-old country music singer released his third studio album, Different Man, and a music video for his song "Thank God" on Friday.

"Thank God" is a new single featuring Brown's wife, singer Katelyn Brown. The music music video shows the couple driving and spending time together at a rustic beach house.

"So, thank God / I get to wake up by your side, and thank God / Your hand fits perfectly in mine, and thank God / You loved me when you didn't have to / But you did and He knew / Thank God for giving me you," the pair sing.

Brown and Katelyn Brown married in October 2018 and have two children, daughters Kingsley Rose, 2, and Kodi Jane, 8 months.

Different Man also features the singles "One Mississippi," "Like I Love Country Music" and "Grand."

Kane Brown will promote the album on a new North American tour, "Drunk or Dreaming," in the spring. The tour kicks off March 16, in Grand Rapids, Mich., and ends June 10 in Greenwood Village, Colo.

Different Man is Brown's follow up album to Experiment, released in November 2018.
