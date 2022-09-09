Trending
Music
Sept. 9, 2022 / 1:59 PM

John Legend releases 'vulnerable' new album 'Legend'

By Annie Martin
John Legend (R), pictured with Chrissy Teigen, released the "vulnerable, spiritual and reflective" double album "Legend." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a386fa611dbf526d8acfbb0b9926e571/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
John Legend (R), pictured with Chrissy Teigen, released the "vulnerable, spiritual and reflective" double album "Legend." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- John Legend is back with new music.

The 43-year-old singer-songwriter released his eighth studio album, Legend, on Friday.

Legend is a double album featuring the singles "Dope" featuring JID, "Honey" featuring Muni Long and "All She Wanna Do" featuring Saweetie.

The album also includes collaborations with Rick Ross, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhené Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and other artists.

In a post on Instagram, Legend said he first started working on Legend in early 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were spending time a lot of time with our closest loved ones, grieving the ones we lost, but also looking forward to a brighter time when we could better protect ourselves from the virus that disrupted all of our lives," the singer wrote. "We were ready to go back outside! Ready to celebrate again. And I was ready to make music!"

"I spent hours upon hours in my Huntley Studio with some of the most gifted co-writers, musicians and producers," he said. "It's an expression of deep appreciation and understanding of all the music and influences that made me the artist I am, my wife and family, and all the loves in my life, all the stories that led me here."

Legend is married to Chrissy Teigen and has two children, daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with the model and television personality. The couple experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020 and announced in August that they are expecting another child.

In his post, Legend said Legend explores the ups and downs of the past few years.

"Legend is full of sensuality, joy and celebration. But our lives are more complex than that. My family and I have also been challenged by loss and grief and pain," the star said.

"I wanted to make space on this album to be vulnerable, spiritual and reflective. I needed this music to help me heal, and to hopefully help others heal," he added. "I brought my full self to this album, and that's why I decided to make it my first (sorta) self-titled album."

Legend is Legend's first album since Bigger Love, released in June 2020.

