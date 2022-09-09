Trending
Sept. 9, 2022 / 11:07 AM

Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson release new version of 1980 hit song '9 to 5'

By Annie Martin
Dolly Parton (pictured) and Kelly Clarkson released a reimagined version of Parton's hit song "9 to 5" for the documentary "Still Working 9 to 5." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c1667dfe1afbfbee6f12c3d8c86c4105/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have teamed up on a new version of "9 to 5."

Parton, 76, and Clarkson, 40, released a reimagined version of Parton's original hit single on Thursday.

Parton and Clarkson recorded the song for the forthcoming documentary, Still Working 9 to 5. The film revisits the 1980 movie 9 to 5 starring Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, and explores the 40-year evolution of gender inequality and discrimination in the workplace.

"Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson," Parton said in a statement. "She makes any song come alive. I love her voice on '9 to 5' and I am so proud I get to sing with her on it."

Clarkson said she was "so honored" to reimagine "9 to 5" with Parton.

"She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet," Clarkson said of Parton. "I hope y'all like what we did, but even if you don't, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton and now have bragging rights til the end of time!"

Still Working 9 to 5 will reunite Parton, Fonda, Tomlin and Dabney Coleman. The documentary premiered at SXSW in March.

