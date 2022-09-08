Watch Live
NASA updates plans for Artemis I moon launch after 2 failed attempts
Sept. 8, 2022 / 10:49 AM

Luke Combs to launch world tour in March 2023

By Annie Martin
Luke Combs will perform across the globe on a new tour featuring Riley Green and Lainey Wilson. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Luke Combs is going on tour in 2023.

The 32-year-old country music singer announced a 2023 world tour on Thursday.

Combs will perform across the globe with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb. He will be joined by Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman at select shows.

Combs will kick off the tour March 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas, and will bring the venture to a close Oct. 19 in London.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 16. at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. local time.

Here's the North American dates for Luke Combs' world tour:

March 25 - Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium

April 1 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Lucas Oil Stadium

April 15 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium

April 22 - Detroit, Mich., at Ford Field

April 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Acrisure Stadium

May 6 - Chicago, Ill., at Soldier Field

May 16 - Boise, Idaho, at Albertsons Stadium

May 27 - Vancouver, Canada, at BC Place

June 3 - Edmonton, Canada, at Commonwealth Stadium

June 10 - Kansas City, Mo., at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium

June 17 - St. Louis, Mo., at Busch Stadium

July 8 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

July 15 - Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium

July 22 - Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium

July 29 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial Field

Combs released his third studio album, Growin' Up, in June. The album features the singles "Doin' This" and "The Kind of Love We Make."

