Luke Combs to launch world tour in March 2023

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Luke Combs is going on tour in 2023.
The 32-year-old country music singer announced a 2023 world tour on Thursday.
|Advertisement
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Luke Combs is going on tour in 2023. The 32-year-old country music singer announced a 2023 world tour on Thursday.
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Luke Combs is going on tour in 2023.
The 32-year-old country music singer announced a 2023 world tour on Thursday.
Combs will perform across the globe with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb. He will be joined by Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman at select shows.
Combs will kick off the tour March 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas, and will bring the venture to a close Oct. 19 in London.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 16. at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. local time.
Here's the North American dates for Luke Combs' world tour:
March 25 - Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium
April 1 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Lucas Oil Stadium
April 15 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium
April 22 - Detroit, Mich., at Ford Field
April 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Acrisure Stadium
May 6 - Chicago, Ill., at Soldier Field
May 16 - Boise, Idaho, at Albertsons Stadium
May 27 - Vancouver, Canada, at BC Place
June 3 - Edmonton, Canada, at Commonwealth Stadium
June 10 - Kansas City, Mo., at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium
June 17 - St. Louis, Mo., at Busch Stadium
July 8 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium
July 15 - Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium
July 22 - Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium
July 29 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial Field
Combs released his third studio album, Growin' Up, in June. The album features the singles "Doin' This" and "The Kind of Love We Make."