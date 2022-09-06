Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'

1/5

Megan Thee Stallion has released a new music video for her single "Ungrateful" off her latest album "Traumazine." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Megan The Stallion has released the music video for her single "Ungrateful" off her latest album Traumazine. The video, which was released Tuesday, begins with Megan Thee Stallion in a bedroom, before she wraps herself in what appears to be mourning garb, and the scene transitions to a dreary funeral at a stormy graveyard. Advertisement

From there, Megan Thee Stallion begins to rap in front of a coffin, and a change of clothes from the rapper sees the entrance of Key Glock, who is featured on the single with Megan Thee Stallion.

The video ends with the two of them rapping in a car as a heavy downpour ends the video.

The video is the latest to be released from singles off of Traumazine, following similar installments for songs like "Sweetest Pie" and "Plan B," the latter of which features pop singer Dua Lipa.

The studio album, Megan Thee Stallion's second, was released in August to critical acclaim, and followed her debut album Good News, released in 2020.

The rapper, who first made waves following her collaborations with Beyoncé and Cardi B on the singles "Savage" and "WAP," respectively. She has since gone on to become one of the most visible rappers in the mainstream music industry.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Megan Thee Stallion talked about the creative process behind her latest LP.

"I literally ... this is the longest time I've ever taken to record an album," she said of Traumazine. "I had at least 50 songs recorded for this, and we only chose 18."

"As an artist sometimes, your label can kind of try to control you and tell you what to do, and they kind of pick your songs for you," she added. "I feel like I made it a point to write all songs that I loved and I liked and that meant something to me, so out of however many songs I wrote, all of them feel good to me."

"Writing this album, I treated it more like writing in my diary then actually trying to, like, put together a song," Megan Thee Stallion continued. "I just want to talk about how I really feel and get more personal...this time around I wanted to, like, let everybody in my head and [let people] form their own opinion based off my story. I wanted to take control of my own narrative."

Beyond her music, Megan Thee Stallion has also recently ventured into Hollywood, with her recent debut coming on the Starz series P-Valley.

She also signed a deal with Netflix last December to helm a number of new series for the streaming service, though additional news on this effort has not been announced.