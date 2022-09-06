Trending
Sept. 6, 2022 / 2:10 PM

BtoB's Changsub shares 'Surrender' music video starring Hazzi

By Annie Martin

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Changsub is back with new music.

The 31-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BtoB, released the special single album Reissue #001 'Surrender' and a music video for the song "Surrender" on Tuesday.

The "Surrender" video stars dancer and choreographer Hazzi, who is seen dancing as Changsub sings about falling in love with someone blindly and surrendering to his feelings.

"It was an honor to be able to work with such a great artist," Hazzi wrote on Instagram.

"Surrender" is composed and arranged by Seo Jaewoo and features lyrics by B.O.

BtoB, or Born to Beat, also consists of Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, Peniel and Sungjae. The group is known for the singles "Insane," "Missing You," "Only One for Me" and "The Song."

BtoB last released the album Be Together in February.

