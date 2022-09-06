Björk dances in a mushroom cavern in video for 'Atopos'

Icelandic singer Bjork has released a music video for "Atopos," the lead single off her upcoming album "Fossora." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI. | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Singer Björk on Tuesday released a new music video for "Atopos," the lead single off her upcoming album Fossora. The lyric video features the Icelandic singer at a rave in a psychedelic-inspired mushroom cavern, where the music is accompanied by, among other things, a trippy-looking DJ and perhaps the world's most uniquely dressed band. Advertisement

Björk appears in the video dressed in a number of unique outfits, including a lime green ensemble that wraps around her entire body.

The singer announced the previous day that she would be releasing the song's music video, writing on Twitter that the single is "a good intro [to her album]...kinda like Fossora's passport."

"Sonically a heavy bottom-ended bass world," she added. "We have six bass clarinets, punchy sub drilling, nesting and digging us into the ground."

Advertisement the video to the first single from my new album called "atopos" is coming tomorrow,it is a good intro .... kinda like fossora´s passport sonically a heavy bottom-ended bass world we have 6 bass clarinets,punchy sub drilling,nesting and digging us into the ground warmth björk pic.twitter.com/CjQatXNlhH— björk (@bjork) September 5, 2022

In an interview with The Guardian in August, Björk said that "Atopos" is, at its heart, a love story of two different objects.

"Are these not just excuses to not connect?" she asked. "Sometimes, when I really love someone, I will have an interrogation lyric and it's disguised as my doubts, because I want to be nice -- but it's actually their doubts."

"Atopos" will be the lead single off Fossora, Björk's upcoming tenth studio album, whose cover art was also recently shown off by the singer.

At the time of the cover art's release, Björk said, "Each album always starts with a feeling, that I try to shape into sound."

"This time around, the feeling was landing (after my last album Utopia, which was all island in the clouds element air and no bass) on the earth and digging my feet into the ground," she added.

Advertisement

In that same interview with The Guardian, Björk further described Fossora as a "mushroom album," appropriate for this song given the numerous luminescent mushrooms that dot the cavern.

The album's title came from the Latin word meaning "to dig," and Björk said that this meaning factored heavily into her choice of song lyrics.

"It's like digging a hole in the ground," she said of making the album. "This time around, I'm living with moles and really grounding myself. I don't know if that's too far-fetched for you guys, but I have to speak in this sort of music lingo."

In addition to this, "Atopos," along with many of Björk's songs, recount her emotional stress and grief over the death of her mother, who passed away a few years ago at 72.

"That's quite early," Björk said of the age at which her mother died. I think me and my brother were not ready to...we thought she had 10 years left. So we were like: 'Come on,' and getting her to fight and...and it was like she had an inner clock in her and she was just ready to go."

At least two additional singles on the upcoming album are dedicated to her mother, Björk said.

Advertisement

Beyond the connection to her mother, Fossora is also described by Björk as a tribute to the collective human experience of quarantining during COVID-19. That collectivism is something that she addresses in her single.

While there may be more music in her future, for now, Björk said, she's just happy to be back in Iceland with familiar faces.

"I'm just really happy to be back home and I'm such a homebody and I'm really Icelandic," she said.