Dave Matthews Band to launch fall tour in November

1/4
Dave Matthews Band will perform across North America on a new tour in November. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Dave Matthews Band is going on tour again in the fall, the rock group announced Tuesday.
The band will kick off the tour Nov. 2 in Vancouver, B.C., and bring the venture to a close with a pair of shows Nov. 18 and 19 in New York City.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales available now for DMB Warehouse Fan Association members. Pre-sales for Citi card members will run Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. until Sept. 22 at 10 p.m.
Dave Matthews Band is in the midst of a summer tour and will next perform Friday and Saturday in Greenwood Village, Colo. The summer leg of the tour ends Sept. 19-20 in Los Angeles.
Dave Matthews Band released its ninth studio album, Come Tomorrow, in 2018. The album features the single "Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)," "That Girl is You," "Again and Again" and "Come Tomorrow."
Here's the full list of dates for the fall North American tour:
Nov. 2 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena
Nov. 4 - Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 5 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
Nov. 8 - Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Arena
Nov. 9 - Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena
Nov. 12 - Omaha at Chi Health Center Arena
Nov. 13 - Minneapolis at Target Center
Nov. 15 - Chicago at United Center
Nov. 16 - Fairborn, Ohio, at WSU Nutter Center
Nov. 18-19- New York City at Madison Square Garden