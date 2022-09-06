Trending
Music
Sept. 6, 2022 / 12:53 PM

Dave Matthews Band to launch fall tour in November

By Annie Martin
Dave Matthews Band will perform across North America on a new tour in November. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9b93af6956c327f6df9083c42e8282ed/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dave Matthews Band will perform across North America on a new tour in November. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Dave Matthews Band is going on tour again in the fall, the rock group announced Tuesday.

The band will kick off the tour Nov. 2 in Vancouver, B.C., and bring the venture to a close with a pair of shows Nov. 18 and 19 in New York City.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales available now for DMB Warehouse Fan Association members. Pre-sales for Citi card members will run Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. until Sept. 22 at 10 p.m.

Dave Matthews Band is in the midst of a summer tour and will next perform Friday and Saturday in Greenwood Village, Colo. The summer leg of the tour ends Sept. 19-20 in Los Angeles.

Dave Matthews Band released its ninth studio album, Come Tomorrow, in 2018. The album features the single "Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)," "That Girl is You," "Again and Again" and "Come Tomorrow."

Here's the full list of dates for the fall North American tour:

Nov. 2 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

Nov. 4 - Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 5 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Nov. 8 - Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Arena

Nov. 9 - Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena

Nov. 12 - Omaha at Chi Health Center Arena

Nov. 13 - Minneapolis at Target Center

Nov. 15 - Chicago at United Center

Nov. 16 - Fairborn, Ohio, at WSU Nutter Center

Nov. 18-19- New York City at Madison Square Garden

