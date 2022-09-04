Stars come out for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London

1/5

A tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins took place in London Saturday. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl opened Saturday's tribute concert to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins with an emotional speech. Hawkins died in March of a suspected drug overdose. He was 50 when he was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia where the band had a show scheduled. Advertisement

"For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing," Grohl said at this weekend's show.

"So tonight, we've gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic [expletive] night for a gigantic [expletive] person," he added. "So, sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry and [expletive] scream and make some [expletive] noise, so he can hear us right now. 'Cause you know what? It's going to be a long [expletive] night, right? Are you ready?"

Grohl fought back tears as the group sang its first song of the night, Times Like These.

He paused when he got to the lyric, "It's times like these you learn to love again."

Also taking the stage at Wembley Stadium were members of Metallica, Queen, Paul McCartney, AC/DC, plus Nile Rodgers and Liam Gallagher.

Travis Barker, Rufus Tiger Taylor and Hawkins's own teenage son Shane all took turns playing drums with Foo Fighters throughout the evening.

The concert was streamed worldwide on MTV's YouTube channels. Paramount+ screened the show in the United States.

A similar concert is scheduled for Los Angeles later this month.

Proceeds from ticket sales from both concerts will go to charities chosen by Hawkins' family.