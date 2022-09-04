Advertisement
Music
Sept. 4, 2022 / 11:14 AM

Stars come out for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London

By Karen Butler
1/5
A tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins took place in London Saturday. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4d448d12f11f17893d8a8f29cab00d3a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins took place in London Saturday. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl opened Saturday's tribute concert to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins with an emotional speech.

Hawkins died in March of a suspected drug overdose. He was 50 when he was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia where the band had a show scheduled.

Advertisement

"For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing," Grohl said at this weekend's show.

"So tonight, we've gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic [expletive] night for a gigantic [expletive] person," he added. "So, sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry and [expletive] scream and make some [expletive] noise, so he can hear us right now. 'Cause you know what? It's going to be a long [expletive] night, right? Are you ready?"

Grohl fought back tears as the group sang its first song of the night, Times Like These.

Advertisement

He paused when he got to the lyric, "It's times like these you learn to love again."

Also taking the stage at Wembley Stadium were members of Metallica, Queen, Paul McCartney, AC/DC, plus Nile Rodgers and Liam Gallagher.

Travis Barker, Rufus Tiger Taylor and Hawkins's own teenage son Shane all took turns playing drums with Foo Fighters throughout the evening.

The concert was streamed worldwide on MTV's YouTube channels. Paramount+ screened the show in the United States.

A similar concert is scheduled for Los Angeles later this month.

Proceeds from ticket sales from both concerts will go to charities chosen by Hawkins' family.

Read More

Stephan James: Key to 'Surface' success was not giving too much away 'Pantheon' star Daniel Dae Kim: There are always ramifications to tech advances Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing' 'Rings of Power' star Morfydd Clark: Tolkien heroines are powerful, significant

Latest Headlines

The Weeknd loses his voice, cancels LA show
Music // 24 minutes ago
The Weeknd loses his voice, cancels LA show
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Pop music star The Weeknd was forced to cancel Saturday's show in Los Angeles after losing his voice.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Itzy's 'Loco' music video passes 200M views on YouTube
Music // 1 day ago
Itzy's 'Loco' music video passes 200M views on YouTube
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy celebrated after their video for the song "Loco" reached 200 million views on YouTube.
Charlie Puth releases 'Smells Like Me' from new album
Music // 1 day ago
Charlie Puth releases 'Smells Like Me' from new album
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth released "Smells Like Me," a new single from his forthcoming album "Charlie."
Louis Tomlinson wanders in 'Bigger Than Me' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Louis Tomlinson wanders in 'Bigger Than Me' music video
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson released a single and music video for "Bigger Than Me," a new song from his solo album "Faith in the Future."
Kelsea Ballerini releases 'What I Have' ahead of new album
Music // 2 days ago
Kelsea Ballerini releases 'What I Have' ahead of new album
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini released a single and video for "What I have," a new song from her album "Subject to Change."
Brandi Carlile to release re-imagined version of 'In These Silent Days'
Music // 2 days ago
Brandi Carlile to release re-imagined version of 'In These Silent Days'
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Singer Brandi Carlile has announced that she will be releasing an updated, acoustic version of her album "In These Silent Days."
Amanda Shires performs 'Take It Like a Man' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Amanda Shires performs 'Take It Like a Man' on 'Late Late Show'
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The Highwomen singer Amanda Shires performed "Take It Like a Man," the title track from her new album, on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Yungblud releases 'Yungblud' album, 'Tissues' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Yungblud releases 'Yungblud' album, 'Tissues' music video
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Yungblud released his third album, "Yungblud," and a music video for the song "Tissues."
BtoB's Changsub teases special single 'Reissue #001 Surrender'
Music // 2 days ago
BtoB's Changsub teases special single 'Reissue #001 Surrender'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lee Changsub released an audio snippet for his solo song "Reissue #001 Surrender."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Theater chains across America to offer $3 tickets for 'National Cinema Day'
Theater chains across America to offer $3 tickets for 'National Cinema Day'
White House correspondent John Harwood leaves CNN
White House correspondent John Harwood leaves CNN
Famous birthdays for Sept. 4: Beyonce, Max Greenfield
Famous birthdays for Sept. 4: Beyonce, Max Greenfield
Louis Tomlinson wanders in 'Bigger Than Me' music video
Louis Tomlinson wanders in 'Bigger Than Me' music video
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement