Brandi Carlile to release re-imagined version of 'In These Silent Days'

1/5

Singer Brandi Carlile has announced that she will be releasing an updated, acoustic version of her album "In These Silent Days." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Singer Brandi Carlile announced Friday that she will be dropping a brand-new version of her previously released album In These Silent Days. The singer, 41, made the announcement on Today following a live performance on the show. Advertisement

"We have re-imagined In These Silent Days, and we are putting out a deluxe album called In The Canyon Haze, which is a lush, harmony-rich, Laurel Canyon re-imaging of our album," Carlile told the gathered crowd. "It was a joy to make and it's a joy to bring to you."

While In These Silent Days was only released last year, Carlile said that the updated In The Canyon Haze will be a completely acoustic redoing of the album.

In a statement, Carlile said that the idea was born when she was thinking of a way to add bonus tracks to the album -- but then decided to make the entire album a bonus track by releasing a completely new version.

The new album name refers to the soundtrack's "vintage spirit" and ode to Laurel Canyon, a neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills known for its unique vibes and history of counterculture.

Advertisement

"I knew I wanted to offer our fans more than just the usual 'bonus track' that always feels like a creative way to ask fans to buy your album twice," Carlile said in a statement, adding that she had "conjured up imagery from the infamous music scene in Laurel Canyon."

"I could see the cast of California Dreamers with embroidered flowers and peace signs on their backs drifting through a polaroid haze. I could smell the marijuana and the incense," she added. "I could hear the CSN harmonies traveling through the canyon from Lookout Mountain and the accompanying laughter of Mama Cass. I could hear the reverb of aged wood and the dulcimer being strummed like a drum. The familiar chord progressions, confessions and communal spirit that would birth timeless songs...songs we all wish we had written."

According to Variety, In The Canyon Haze will follow the same track order as its predecessor, save for an acoustic version of David Bowie's " Oddity" that was not on the original version.

The re-imagined collection will technically be Carlile's eighth studio album, with her first, the self-titled Brandi Carlile, coming in 2005.

Since her debut, Carlile has become one of the most popular genre singers, and has been nominated for 18 Grammy Awards, winning six.

Advertisement

She has also been nominated for and won numerous other industry awards, and her 2018 album By the Way, I Forgive You debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

In The Canyon Haze is available for pre-order now, and will be released on Sept. 28 on digital.

The double-LP vinyl version will be available in select record stores on Nov. 25, followed by a more wide release on Dec. 2.