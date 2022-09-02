Trending
Sept. 2, 2022 / 2:03 PM

Itzy's 'Loco' music video passes 200M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin
Itzy celebrated after their video for the song "Loco" reached 200 million views on YouTube. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0d1ff6da31e57d45fbc4567222a40485/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy has another music video with more than 200 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for the song "Loco" reached the milestone Friday.

"CRAZY IN LOVE with MIDZY," the group wrote, referencing its fans, known as Midzy. "Can't get off this LOller COaster ride MIDZY got ITZY like CRAZY IN LOVE."

"Loco" is Itzy's fifth music video to reach 200 million views, following "Dalla Dalla," "Icy," "Wannabe" and "In the Morning."

The song appears on Itzy's debut studio album, Crazy in Love, released in September 2021.

Itzy most recently released the EP Checkmate in July. The group will promote the album with its first world tour, which will see the group perform in the United States.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group is signed to JYP and made its debut in 2019.

