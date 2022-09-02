Yungblud releases 'Yungblud' album, 'Tissues' music video

1/2

Yungblud released his third album, "Yungblud," and a music video for the song "Tissues." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Yungblud is back with new music. The 25-year-old British singer and actor released the album Yungblud and a music video for the song "Tissues" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Tissues" video shows Yungblud sing and dance among a group of people frozen in place at a theater. At the end of the video, the people join Yungblud in dancing.

Yungblud celebrated the album's release in a post on Instagram.

"'YUNGBLUD' is only a couple of hours away. im sat here thinking about what to say and i think this time it's best to leave it up to you," the singer wrote. "i put everything i got into this album i believe it truly has a spirit in it that i haven't been able to put into music before that reflects the love i have felt from all of you."

"it gets dark in places, it gets turbulent as [expletive] but thats life and it's about how you get out of those dark places and how you help other people get out of those places that reflects who you truly are," he said. "thankyou so much for everything. im so tired but ive never been more awake in my entire life."

He also discussed Yungblud in an interview on BBC Radio 1, saying the album is "filled with love."

In addition to "Tissues," Yungblud features the songs "The Funeral," "Memories" with Willow, "Cruel Kids," "Mad," "I Cry 2," "Sweet Heroine," "Sex Not Violence," "Don't Go," "Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today," "Die for a Night" and "The Boy in the Black Dress."

The album is Yungblud's third studio album and a follow up to Weird!, released in December 2020.