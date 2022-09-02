Trending
Sept. 2, 2022 / 11:39 AM

Louis Tomlinson wanders in 'Bigger Than Me' music video

By Annie Martin
Louis Tomlinson released a single and music video for "Bigger Than Me," a new song from his solo album "Faith in the Future." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/48ddd007f649ece7c20bc1118afd9377/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Louis Tomlinson is back with new music.

The 30-year-old singer released a single and music video for the song "Bigger Than Me" on Friday.

The "Bigger Than Me" video shows Tomlinson wander through beautiful landscapes.

"Bigger Than Me" is the lead single from Tomlinson's forthcoming second studio album, Faith in the Future. Tomlinson will release the full album Nov. 11.

"I'm so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith In The Future is out 11th November. After living with this album for a while I can't wait for you all to hear it. Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make," the singer wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

Faith in the Future also features the songs "The Greatest," "Written All Over Your Face," "Lucky Again," "Face the Music," "Chicago," "Common People," "Out of My System," "Angels Fly," "Saturdays," "Silver Tongues," "She is the Beauty We Are World Class," "All This Time" and "That's the Way Love Goes."

Tomlinson came to fame with the British boy band One Direction. The singer released his debut solo album, Walls, in January 2020.

