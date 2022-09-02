Kelsea Ballerini releases 'What I Have' ahead of new album

1/5

Kelsea Ballerini released a single and video for "What I have," a new song from her album "Subject to Change." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini is back with new music. The 28-year-old singer released a single and video for the song "What I Have" on Friday. Advertisement

The "What I Have" video shows Ballerini singing and playing guitar in a sunny field.

"this song was written somewhere in between reflection and eagerness. although ever changing, i'm happy with what i have," she wrote on Instagram.

"What I Have" appears on Ballerini's forthcoming fourth studio album, Subject to Change. Ballerini will release the full album Sept. 23.

Subject to Change also features the songs "Heartfirst" and "Love is a Cowboy."

Ballerini will promote the album with a 10-city tour that begins Sept. 24 in New York, N.Y., and ends Oct. 14 in Mashantucket, Conn.

She will also perform Dec. 31 during the CBS special New Year's Eve Life: Nashville's Big Bash.

News broke last week that Ballerini and her husband, Morgan Evans, will divorce after nearly five years of marriage.