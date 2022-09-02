Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 2, 2022 / 12:07 PM

Charlie Puth releases 'Smells Like Me' from new album

By Annie Martin
1/5
Charlie Puth released "Smells Like Me," a new single from his forthcoming album "Charlie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3bb1b0855f3f250535a8381fef4e722b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Charlie Puth released "Smells Like Me," a new single from his forthcoming album "Charlie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth is back with new music.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter released the song "Smells Like Me" on Friday.

Advertisement

In "Smells Like Me," Puth sings about missing an ex who has moved on with someone else.

"I hope the memory's killin' you over there (Over there) / Don't even front, you know that you just can't compare / What it used to be (Oh) / I hope your jacket smells like me," he sings.

"Smells Like Me" appears on Puth's forthcoming third studio album, Charlie. Puth will release the full album Oct. 7.

Charlie also features the singles "Light Switch," "That's Hilarious" and "Left and Right" featuring Jungkook.

"It took some time to find my sound, and you'll finally be able to hear it on my new album Charlie," Puth wrote on Instagram last week.

Charlie will be Puth's first album since Voicenotes, released in May 2018.

Read More

Yungblud releases 'Yungblud' album, 'Tissues' music video Louis Tomlinson wanders in 'Bigger Than Me' music video Kelsea Ballerini releases 'What I Have' ahead of new album What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Louis Tomlinson wanders in 'Bigger Than Me' music video
Music // 49 minutes ago
Louis Tomlinson wanders in 'Bigger Than Me' music video
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson released a single and music video for "Bigger Than Me," a new song from his solo album "Faith in the Future."
Kelsea Ballerini releases 'What I Have' ahead of new album
Music // 1 hour ago
Kelsea Ballerini releases 'What I Have' ahead of new album
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini released a single and video for "What I have," a new song from her album "Subject to Change."
Brandi Carlile to release re-imagined version of 'In These Silent Days'
Music // 1 hour ago
Brandi Carlile to release re-imagined version of 'In These Silent Days'
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Singer Brandi Carlile has announced that she will be releasing an updated, acoustic version of her album "In These Silent Days."
Amanda Shires performs 'Take It Like a Man' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Amanda Shires performs 'Take It Like a Man' on 'Late Late Show'
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The Highwomen singer Amanda Shires performed "Take It Like a Man," the title track from her new album, on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Yungblud releases 'Yungblud' album, 'Tissues' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Yungblud releases 'Yungblud' album, 'Tissues' music video
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Yungblud released his third album, "Yungblud," and a music video for the song "Tissues."
BtoB's Changsub teases special single 'Reissue #001 Surrender'
Music // 21 hours ago
BtoB's Changsub teases special single 'Reissue #001 Surrender'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lee Changsub released an audio snippet for his solo song "Reissue #001 Surrender."
Franz Ferdinand perform 'Curious' on 'The Late Late Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Franz Ferdinand perform 'Curious' on 'The Late Late Show'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Franz Ferdinand performed "Curious," a new song from their greatest hits album "Hits to the Head," on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Taylor Swift announces there will be three covers for 'Midnights'
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift announces there will be three covers for 'Midnights'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift announced a trio of special edition album covers for her upcoming LP "Midnights."
Treasure to release 'The Second Step: Chapter Two' in October
Music // 1 day ago
Treasure to release 'The Second Step: Chapter Two' in October
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure will make its comeback with the EP "The Second Step: Chapter Two."
Louis Tomlinson to release new album 'Faith in the Future' on Nov. 11
Music // 1 day ago
Louis Tomlinson to release new album 'Faith in the Future' on Nov. 11
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Louis Tomlinson announced that he will release his second studio album on Nov. 11.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears call misconduct allegations 'bogus' and a 'shakedown'
Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears call misconduct allegations 'bogus' and a 'shakedown'
Robert Downey, Jr., Anne Hathaway, more attending Telluride Film Festival
Robert Downey, Jr., Anne Hathaway, more attending Telluride Film Festival
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
'The Crown' casts its Prince William, Kate Middleton for Season 6
'The Crown' casts its Prince William, Kate Middleton for Season 6
'Pantheon' star Daniel Dae Kim: There are always ramifications to tech advances
'Pantheon' star Daniel Dae Kim: There are always ramifications to tech advances
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement