Sept. 2, 2022 / 10:53 AM

Amanda Shires performs 'Take It Like a Man' on 'Late Late Show'

By Annie Martin
Amanda Shires performed "Take It Like a Man," the title track from her new album, on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Amanda Shires performed "Take It Like a Man," the title track from her new album, on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Amanda Shires took to the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter and fiddle player performed her song "Take It Like a Man" during Thursday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

"Take It Like a Man" is the title track from Shires' album of the same name. She originally released the single in June.

Take It Like a Man also features the songs "Hawk for the Dove," "Empty Cups," "Don't Be Alarmed," "Fault Lines," "Here He Comes," "Bad Behavior," "Stupid Love," "Lonely at Night" and "Everything Has Its Time."

The album is Shires' seventh solo album.

Shires will promote Take It Like a Man with a new North American tour that begins Sept. 6 in Asheville, N.C., and ends Nov. 20 in Omaha, Neb.

The singer is also a member of the country music supergroup The Highwomen alongside Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby.

