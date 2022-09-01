Trending
Music
Sept. 1, 2022

BtoB's Changsub teases special single 'Reissue #001 Surrender'

By Annie Martin

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Lee Changsub is teasing his new solo single.

The 31-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BtoB, released an audio snippet Thursday of the song "Reissue #001 Surrender."

"Reissue #001 Surrender" is a special single slated for release Sept. 6.

BtoB shared concept photos for the song Wednesday that show Changsub wearing a leather jacket.

Previous concept photos showed the singer at night.

Changsub previously released the solo singles "You Inside My Memories" and "At the End."

BtoB, or Born to Beat, also consists of Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, Peniel and Sungjae. The group is known for the singles "Insane," "Missing You," "Only One for Me" and "The Song."

BtoB last released the album Be Together in February.

