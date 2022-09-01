Franz Ferdinand perform 'Curious' on 'The Late Late Show'

Franz Ferdinand performed "Curious," a new song from their greatest hits album "Hits to the Head," on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Franz Ferdinand took to the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The Scottish rock band performed its song "Curious" during Wednesday's episode of the CBS late-night show. Advertisement

"Curious" is a new song from Franz Ferdinand's greatest hits album, Hits to the Head. The group released the album in March.

Hits to the Head also features the new song "Billy Goodbye" and previously released singles including "Darts of Pleasure," "Take Me Out" and "The Fallen."

"We hope you enjoy this collection of hit songs, old and new. Once again, thank you all for your continued support," the band said on Instagram in March.

Franz Ferdinand are promoting the album on the Hits to the Head tour, which began Aug. 4 in Dallas and ends Thursday in Los Angeles.

The group was formed in 2002 and consists today of Alex Kapranos, Bob Hardy, Julian Corrie, Dino Bardot and Audrey Tait.