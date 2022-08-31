Bauhaus cancel shows as Peter Murphy enters rehab

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Bauhaus is cancelling shows amid news that vocalist Peter Murphy has entered rehab.

The British goth rock band canceled the remainder of their North American concerts for 2022 on Wednesday as Murphy, 65, seeks treatment.

"It is with the utmost regret that the Bauhaus performances in North America have been canceled for the remainder of the year," the reps said.

"Following a string of critically-hailed reunion shows across continents, Peter Murphy will be entering a rehabilitation facility to attend to his health and well-being."

Bauhaus were to kick off a series of North American shows in September. The group has been on tour since May.

Bauhaus released "Drink the New Wine," their first new song in 14 years, in March. The group's most recent album, Go Away White, was released in 2008.