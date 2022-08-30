Treasure's 'I Love You,' 'Jikjin' videos pass 100M views on YouTube

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure has two more music videos with 100 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop group celebrated on Twitter after its videos for the songs "I Love You" and "Jikjin" reached the milestone Tuesday.

"TREASURE MAKERs worldwide, thank you so much!" Treasure's agency, YG Entertainment, wrote.

"I Love You" is Treasure's second music video to pass 100 million views, following "Boy."

Less than an hour after "I Love You," "Jikjin" became Treasure's fastest music video to reach the 100 million view mark.

"I Love You" appears on Treasure's debut studio album, The First Step: Treasure Effect, released in January 2021, while "Jikjin" appears on the EP The Second Step: Chapter One, released in February.

Treasure consists of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye-dam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan. The group made its debut in 2020.