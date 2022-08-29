Twice perform 'Queen of Hearts' live in new video

1/2

Twice performed "Queen of Hearts," a song from their EP "Between 1&2," in a new video. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice has released a new video for its song "Queen of Hearts." The K-pop stars shared a video Monday that shows them performing the song live. Advertisement

The members of Twice are seen singing and dancing in a warehouse. The group wears casual outfits, including jeans and tank tops.

"Queen of Hearts" appears on Twice's new EP, Between 1&2. The group released the EP and a music video for the song "Talk That Talk" on Friday.

Between 1&2 also features the songs "Basics," "Trouble," "Brave," "Gone" and "When We Were Kids."

Twice said in an interview with Grammy.com that the EP explores pop, dance, ballad, rock and other genres.

"We have incorporated retro vibes into the album, since once of the concepts of the album is Y2K. The tracks that embody the retro concept the most are 'Talk That Talk' and 'Brave,'" Jeongyeon said.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group is signed to JYP and made its debut in 2015.