Aug. 26, 2022 / 1:41 PM

Twice release new EP, 'Talk That Talk' music video

By Annie Martin
Twice released the EP "Between 1&amp;2" and a music video for the song "Talk That Talk." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/914a09f347d5f9eb23061a4907c747a7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP Between 1&2 and a music video for the song "Talk That Talk" on Friday.

In "Talk That Talk," the members of Twice sing about waiting to hear "I love you" from a loved one.

"Talk That Talk" is the title track from Between 1&2. The EP also features the songs "Queen of Hearts," "Basics," "Trouble," "Brave," "Gone" and "When We Were Kids."

Twice said in an interview with Grammy.com that Between 1&2 explores pop, dance, ballad, rock and other genres.

"We have incorporated retro vibes into the album, since one of the concepts of the album is Y2K. The tracks that embody the retro concept the most are 'Talk That Talk' and 'Brave,'" Jeongyeon said.

"The ['Talk That Talk'] music video is about Twice members looking for codes and investigating the mission of confessing our love to our fans, ONCE," Dahyun added.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group is signed to JYP and made its debut in 2015.

