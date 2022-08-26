Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 26, 2022 / 11:28 AM

Muse release new album, 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween' music video

By Annie Martin
1/3
Muse released "Will of the People," its first album in nearly four years, and a horror-themed music video for "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween." File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2234ea555d0f4036f33a80376213325b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Muse released "Will of the People," its first album in nearly four years, and a horror-themed music video for "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween." File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Muse is back with new music.

The British rock band released the album Will of the People and a music video for the song "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" on Friday.

Advertisement

The horror-themed "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" video takes place at a haunted house. The video includes references to classic horror films including The Shining, Friday the 13th and Poltergeist.

Muse also shared live performance videos for "Liberation," "Euphoria" and other songs.

Will of the People is Muse's first album in nearly four years. The band last released the album Simulation Theory in November 2018.

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy discussed the album during Friday's episode of CBS Mornings, saying it delves into dystopian doom and gloom.

Advertisement

Will of the People features the singles "Won't Stand Down," "Compliance," "Will of the People," "Kill or Be Killed" and "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween."

Read More

Selena Gomez joins Rema for 'Calm Down' remix 'House of the Dragon' renewed for Season 2 after series premiere Ryan Reynolds wishes Blake Lively a happy 35th birthday: 'You're spectacular' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Selena Gomez joins Rema for 'Calm Down' remix
Music // 59 minutes ago
Selena Gomez joins Rema for 'Calm Down' remix
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Nigerian singer and rapper Rema released a remix of Rema's song "Calm Down."
Britney Spears releases single with Elton John, first song in six years
Music // 3 hours ago
Britney Spears releases single with Elton John, first song in six years
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Britney Spears has released a new collaboration with Elton John, marking the singer's first new music in six years.
DKB release new EP, '24/7' music video
Music // 22 hours ago
DKB release new EP, '24/7' music video
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group DKB released the EP "Autumn" and a music video for the single "24/7."
Eminem, Snoop Dogg to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 23 hours ago
Eminem, Snoop Dogg to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform "From the D 2 the LBC" at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Luciano Pavarotti honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 1 day ago
Luciano Pavarotti honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Iconic opera singer Luciano Pavarotti was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Blackpink share 'Pink Venom' dance practice video
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink share 'Pink Venom' dance practice video
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released a choreography video for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Twice go digital in 'Talk That Talk' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Twice go digital in 'Talk That Talk' music video teaser
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released a preview of "Talk That Talk," the new single from their EP "Between 1&2."
Usher to extend Las Vegas residency with new shows
Music // 2 days ago
Usher to extend Las Vegas residency with new shows
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- R&B superstar Usher has announced that he will be extending his residency in Las Vegas with a slate of upcoming shows.
Ive returns with new single 'After Like'
Music // 4 days ago
Ive returns with new single 'After Like'
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Ive dropped its third single, "After Like," Monday.
Blackpink's 'As If It's Your Last' video tops 1.2B YouTube views
Music // 4 days ago
Blackpink's 'As If It's Your Last' video tops 1.2B YouTube views
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The music video for K-pop girl group Blackpink's 2017 hit song "As If It's Your Last" has surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Bill Nye: Science deniers can be convinced - over 2 years
Bill Nye: Science deniers can be convinced - over 2 years
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip
Jonathan Knight confirms he married boyfriend Harley Rodriguez
Jonathan Knight confirms he married boyfriend Harley Rodriguez
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement