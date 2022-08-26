Muse release new album, 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween' music video

1/3

Muse released "Will of the People," its first album in nearly four years, and a horror-themed music video for "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween." File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Muse is back with new music. The British rock band released the album Will of the People and a music video for the song "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" on Friday. Advertisement

The horror-themed "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" video takes place at a haunted house. The video includes references to classic horror films including The Shining, Friday the 13th and Poltergeist.

Muse also shared live performance videos for "Liberation," "Euphoria" and other songs.

Will of the People is Muse's first album in nearly four years. The band last released the album Simulation Theory in November 2018.

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy discussed the album during Friday's episode of CBS Mornings, saying it delves into dystopian doom and gloom.

Multi-platinum selling band @Muse has earned the reputation as one of the world's greatest live acts. Frontman @MattBellamy says the band had to improvise while writing its new album during the pandemic - and even enlisted families members to sing on one of the tracks. pic.twitter.com/8kQBXiBlzU— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 26, 2022

Will of the People features the singles "Won't Stand Down," "Compliance," "Will of the People," "Kill or Be Killed" and "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween."