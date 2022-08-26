Harry Styles adds dates to 'Love on Tour'

1/5

Harry Styles extended his "Love on Tour" world tour into July 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Harry Styles is extending his Love on Tour world tour. The 28-year-old singer and actor added 22 new dates to the tour in an update Friday. Advertisement

Styles will now perform shows Oct. 3 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and Oct. 15 at United Center in Chicago, Ill.

He also added new dates to the Latin American portion of the tour and a new U.K. and European leg of the tour for 2023. The European shows will conclude in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in July 2023.

In addition, Styles said he will soon announce tour dates in Asia.

Love On Tour. UK & Europe. New dates added. Additional dates added in Chicago, Austin and Brazil. Lima show now to be performed at Estadio Nacional. Asia dates to be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/Wr5wHGstqp— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) August 26, 2022

Styles initially announced the Love on Tour world tour in November 2019. The tour was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and officially kicked off in September 2021 in Las Vegas.

Love on Tour is in support of Styles' albums Fine Line and Harry's House. Harry's House was released in May and features the singles "As It Was" and "Late Night Talking."

In addition to his music, Styles will star in the new film Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, and the movie My Policeman.