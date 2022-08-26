Trending
Aug. 26, 2022 / 12:05 PM

Dolly Parton releases 'A Smoky Mountain Christmas' ahead of holiday album

By Annie Martin
Dolly Parton released "A Smoky Mountain Christmas," a new song from the ultimate deluxe version of her "A Holly Dolly Christmas" album. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dolly Parton released "A Smoky Mountain Christmas," a new song from the ultimate deluxe version of her "A Holly Dolly Christmas" album. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton is back with new music.

The 76-year-old singer released the song "A Smoky Mountain Christmas" on Friday.

"A Smoky Mountain Christmas" appears on the ultimate deluxe version of Parton's holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas. Parton will release the full album Oct. 14.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year! A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe is coming October 14th, and to celebrate, I'm sharing my previously unreleased track 'A Smoky Mountain Christmas' today!" she wrote on Instagram.

"A Smoky Mountain Christmas" was originally featured in Parton's 1986 holiday movie of the same name. The ultimate deluxe edition of A Holly Dolly Christmas will also include "(I'd Like to Spend) Christmas with Santa" and "Wrapped Up in You," also featured in the film.

Parton released the original version of A Holly Dolly Christmas in October 2020. The album features the singles "Mary, Did You Know?," "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus," "Christmas on the Square," "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas" and "I Still Believe."

Parton released the deluxe edition of A Holly Dolly Christmas in October 2021. The deluxe edition features a live version of "I Still Believe," "Three Candles" and "The Wish Book."

Dolly Parton turns 75: a look back

Dolly Parton, who founded the "Imagination Library" in her native Sevier County in Tennessee, attends a function at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2000. Parton was in town to pick up an award from the Association of American Publishers for her efforts to promote literacy. Her five-year-old program has already donated 150,000 books to the county's children. Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI | License Photo

Parton will star in the new TV holiday movie Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. The film is a "modern-day musical about the making of a network TV special" that will air on NBC.

