Luciano Pavarotti honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

1/5

Cristina Pavarotti (C) is joined by her granddaughter Caterina Lo Sasso Pavarotti (L) and an unidentified guest during a posthumous unveiling ceremony for her father on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Iconic opera singer Luciano Pavarotti was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony installed the 2,730th star on the Los Angeles boulevard, honoring the man who many consider one of the greatest tenors of all time. Advertisement

"The legendary Maestro Pavarotti, whose voice transcended generations, will always be a gift to the world and a legend for eternity," said Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez Wednesday. "We are proud to honor this icon and give his fans the opportunity to celebrate him when they visit his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Pavarotti died in 2007, and his daughter, Cristina Pavarotti, attended the ceremony on his behalf, and spoke about the honor.

"Our gratitude goes out to all of those that strongly wanted, supported, and contributed to organizing celebrations honoring my father," Cristina Pavarotti said, according to the Evening Standard. "If I think back to all he has achieved, if I think back at the trails he has blazed at all his successes and acknowledgments, I still feel dizzy."

"I wish I could express just how much I would love for him to be here today but alas not even the stars hold so much power," she added. "I trust by now you know I have always been a fan of my father myself, and unapologetically so."

Advertisement

"I wish I could express just how much I would love for him to be here today but alas not even the stars hold so much power."

Her father was born in Modena, Italy, in 1935, and began his singing career working his way through various small Italian opera houses. He won his first international opera competition in 1961.

He would then go on to become one of the most prolific opera singers in history, performing across the world's most prestigious stages for over four decades. These iconic venues include Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl.

Pavarotti would also become known for his work with The Three Tenors, an operatic singing trio where he performed alongside Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras.

The Three Tenors' recording of a 1990 concert at the Baths of Caracalla in Rome remains the best-selling classical album of all time.

Pavarotti was the recipient of five Grammy Awards and two Emmy Awards during his career.

Beyond his musical accolades, Pavarotti was also known for his humanitarian efforts.

He was the founder of a series of annual benefit concerts called Pavarotti and Friends, which ran from 1992 to 2003.

Advertisement

These concerts were each used to help raise awareness and benefit anti-war causes, including raising money for conflicts in Bosnia, Afghanistan and Kosovo throughout the years.