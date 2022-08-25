Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 25, 2022 / 8:56 AM

Luciano Pavarotti honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Cristina Pavarotti (C) is joined by her granddaughter Caterina Lo Sasso Pavarotti (L) and an unidentified guest during a posthumous unveiling ceremony for her father on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9f27903a7bf6a96593b9b94e135adda4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Cristina Pavarotti (C) is joined by her granddaughter Caterina Lo Sasso Pavarotti (L) and an unidentified guest during a posthumous unveiling ceremony for her father on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Iconic opera singer Luciano Pavarotti was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony installed the 2,730th star on the Los Angeles boulevard, honoring the man who many consider one of the greatest tenors of all time.

Advertisement

"The legendary Maestro Pavarotti, whose voice transcended generations, will always be a gift to the world and a legend for eternity," said Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez Wednesday. "We are proud to honor this icon and give his fans the opportunity to celebrate him when they visit his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Pavarotti died in 2007, and his daughter, Cristina Pavarotti, attended the ceremony on his behalf, and spoke about the honor.

"Our gratitude goes out to all of those that strongly wanted, supported, and contributed to organizing celebrations honoring my father," Cristina Pavarotti said, according to the Evening Standard. "If I think back to all he has achieved, if I think back at the trails he has blazed at all his successes and acknowledgments, I still feel dizzy."

"I wish I could express just how much I would love for him to be here today but alas not even the stars hold so much power," she added. "I trust by now you know I have always been a fan of my father myself, and unapologetically so."

Advertisement

"I wish I could express just how much I would love for him to be here today but alas not even the stars hold so much power."

Her father was born in Modena, Italy, in 1935, and began his singing career working his way through various small Italian opera houses. He won his first international opera competition in 1961.

He would then go on to become one of the most prolific opera singers in history, performing across the world's most prestigious stages for over four decades. These iconic venues include Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl.

Pavarotti would also become known for his work with The Three Tenors, an operatic singing trio where he performed alongside Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras.

The Three Tenors' recording of a 1990 concert at the Baths of Caracalla in Rome remains the best-selling classical album of all time.

Pavarotti was the recipient of five Grammy Awards and two Emmy Awards during his career.

Beyond his musical accolades, Pavarotti was also known for his humanitarian efforts.

He was the founder of a series of annual benefit concerts called Pavarotti and Friends, which ran from 1992 to 2003.

Advertisement

These concerts were each used to help raise awareness and benefit anti-war causes, including raising money for conflicts in Bosnia, Afghanistan and Kosovo throughout the years.

Read More

Blackpink share 'Pink Venom' dance practice video Meghan Trainor performs 'Bad for Me' with Teddy Swims on 'Late Late Show' International Strange Music Day promotes expanding musical horizons

Latest Headlines

Blackpink share 'Pink Venom' dance practice video
Music // 19 hours ago
Blackpink share 'Pink Venom' dance practice video
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released a choreography video for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Twice go digital in 'Talk That Talk' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Twice go digital in 'Talk That Talk' music video teaser
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released a preview of "Talk That Talk," the new single from their EP "Between 1&2."
Usher to extend Las Vegas residency with new shows
Music // 1 day ago
Usher to extend Las Vegas residency with new shows
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- R&B superstar Usher has announced that he will be extending his residency in Las Vegas with a slate of upcoming shows.
Ive returns with new single 'After Like'
Music // 2 days ago
Ive returns with new single 'After Like'
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Ive dropped its third single, "After Like," Monday.
Blackpink's 'As If It's Your Last' video tops 1.2B YouTube views
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink's 'As If It's Your Last' video tops 1.2B YouTube views
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The music video for K-pop girl group Blackpink's 2017 hit song "As If It's Your Last" has surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Blackpink release 'Pink Venom' ahead of new album
Music // 5 days ago
Blackpink release 'Pink Venom' ahead of new album
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released a single and music video for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Panic! at the Disco releases new album, 'Sad Clown' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Panic! at the Disco releases new album, 'Sad Clown' music video
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Panic! at the Disco released the album "Viva Las Vengeance" and a music video for the song "Sad Clown."
Offset visits amusement park in '5 4 3 2 1' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Offset visits amusement park in '5 4 3 2 1' music video
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Migos rapper Offset released a single and music video for "5 4 3 2 1," his first solo music since 2019.
Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform, receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs
Music // 5 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform, receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meghan Trainor performs 'Bad for Me' with Teddy Swims on 'Late Late Show'
Meghan Trainor performs 'Bad for Me' with Teddy Swims on 'Late Late Show'
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin headed for divorce
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin headed for divorce
'Cobra Kai': Terry Silver recruits Kim Da-Eun in Season 5 clip
'Cobra Kai': Terry Silver recruits Kim Da-Eun in Season 5 clip
Blackpink share 'Pink Venom' dance practice video
Blackpink share 'Pink Venom' dance practice video
'Vanderpump Rules' couple Scheana Shay, Brock Davies marry in Mexico
'Vanderpump Rules' couple Scheana Shay, Brock Davies marry in Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement