Music
Aug. 25, 2022 / 1:26 PM

DKB release new EP, '24/7' music video

By Annie Martin

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band DKB is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP Autumn and a music video for the song "24/7" on Thursday.

The "24/7" video shows the members of DKB trapped behind bars as they sing about longing to be with a love interest.

Autumn also features the tracks "Peep My Show," "Autumn," "Bubble" and the "24/7" instrumental.

The EP is DKB's first since Rebel, released in April.

DKB is also known for the singles "Sorry Mama," "Still," "Work Hard," "All In," "Rollercoaster" and "Sober."

The group consists of E-Chan, D1, Teo, GK, Heechan, Lune, Junseo, Yuku and Harry-June, and made its debut in 2020.

