Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 25, 2022 / 12:25 PM

Eminem, Snoop Dogg to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

By Annie Martin
1/5
Eminem will perform with Snoop Dogg at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7fefcf2f70fca8c2b22c787a0162744a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Eminem will perform with Snoop Dogg at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Eminem and Snoop Dogg will take the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV said Thursday that Eminem, 49, and Snoop Dogg, 50, will perform at the awards show Sunday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Advertisement

Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform their new song "From the D 2 the LBC." The pair released a single and music video for the song in June.

"From the D 2 the LBC" appears on Eminem's greatest hits album Curtain Call 2, released Aug. 5. The album also features the new single "The King and I."

MTV announced Wednesday that Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will perform from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., during the MTV VMAs ceremony.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Blackpink and Kane Brown will also perform.

Advertisement

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will host the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which air Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV and The CW. Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the 2022 nominees with seven nominations each.

Read More

2022 awards show schedule: How to watch Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform, receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow to host MTV Video Music Awards What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Luciano Pavarotti honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 3 hours ago
Luciano Pavarotti honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Iconic opera singer Luciano Pavarotti was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Blackpink share 'Pink Venom' dance practice video
Music // 22 hours ago
Blackpink share 'Pink Venom' dance practice video
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released a choreography video for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Twice go digital in 'Talk That Talk' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Twice go digital in 'Talk That Talk' music video teaser
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released a preview of "Talk That Talk," the new single from their EP "Between 1&2."
Usher to extend Las Vegas residency with new shows
Music // 1 day ago
Usher to extend Las Vegas residency with new shows
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- R&B superstar Usher has announced that he will be extending his residency in Las Vegas with a slate of upcoming shows.
Ive returns with new single 'After Like'
Music // 3 days ago
Ive returns with new single 'After Like'
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Ive dropped its third single, "After Like," Monday.
Blackpink's 'As If It's Your Last' video tops 1.2B YouTube views
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink's 'As If It's Your Last' video tops 1.2B YouTube views
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The music video for K-pop girl group Blackpink's 2017 hit song "As If It's Your Last" has surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Blackpink release 'Pink Venom' ahead of new album
Music // 5 days ago
Blackpink release 'Pink Venom' ahead of new album
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released a single and music video for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Panic! at the Disco releases new album, 'Sad Clown' music video
Music // 6 days ago
Panic! at the Disco releases new album, 'Sad Clown' music video
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Panic! at the Disco released the album "Viva Las Vengeance" and a music video for the song "Sad Clown."
Offset visits amusement park in '5 4 3 2 1' music video
Music // 6 days ago
Offset visits amusement park in '5 4 3 2 1' music video
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Migos rapper Offset released a single and music video for "5 4 3 2 1," his first solo music since 2019.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin headed for divorce
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin headed for divorce
Meghan Trainor performs 'Bad for Me' with Teddy Swims on 'Late Late Show'
Meghan Trainor performs 'Bad for Me' with Teddy Swims on 'Late Late Show'
Luciano Pavarotti honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Luciano Pavarotti honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
'Cobra Kai': Terry Silver recruits Kim Da-Eun in Season 5 clip
'Cobra Kai': Terry Silver recruits Kim Da-Eun in Season 5 clip
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement