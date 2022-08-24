Trending
Aug. 24, 2022 / 1:55 PM

Blackpink share 'Pink Venom' dance practice video

By Annie Martin
Blackpink released a choreography video for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink has released a dance practice video for the single "Pink Venom."

The K-pop stars shared a video Wednesday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal of the song.

The video shows the members of Blackpink perform the "Pink Venom" choreography with a group of backup dancers. The members wear coordinating black and white outfits.

Blackpink released a single and music video for "Pink Venom" last week.

"Pink Venom" is the lead single from Blackpink's forthcoming album, Born Pink. The group will release the full album Sept. 16.

Born Pink is the follow-up to Blackpink's debut studio album, The Album, released in October 2020.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group is signed to YG Entertainment and made its debut in 2016.

