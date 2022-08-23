Usher to extend Las Vegas residency with new shows

1/5

R&B superstar Usher has announced that he will be extending his residency in Las Vegas with a slate of upcoming shows. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- R&B superstar Usher announced that he will be extending his Las Vegas residency with 25 additional shows in 2023. The singer said Tuesday that he will continue his performance at the city's Park MGM resort through next summer. Advertisement

Usher tweeted the news and also announced that tickets for the additional shows would go on sale this Friday.

I'm adding new shows to my Vegas residency March - July 2023 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tix go on sale this Friday at 10 AM PT. Fan presale starts Wednesday at 10AM PT. Watch my socials or text (404) 737-1821 and I'll hit you with the presale code. https://t.co/9io5CNIhWz pic.twitter.com/IetOYFJYwt— Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) August 22, 2022

The additional 25 shows will begin on March 3 and run through July 15.

The news comes just one month into the start of Usher's 2022 series, Usher: My Way the Vegas Residency, which began July 15 with 25 shows.

According to Billboard, the singer has already sold out all of these shows, and is likely on track to sell out all of the 2023 shows as well. There are still limited tickets available for the rest of this year's shows in August and September, however.

My Way the Vegas Residency is named after Usher's second studio album, My Way, released in 1997.

Each show spans the entire length of the R&B singer's career, featuring a number of hit singles such as "U Remind Me," "You Make Me Wanna..." and "OMG."

One of the best-selling music artists of all time, Usher has sold 80 million albums worldwide, including nearly 24 million in the United States alone. The native of Dallas, Texas, is also the recipient of eight Grammy Awards

The singer recently told Today that he "wanted to offer something that...is just about joy and fun at this time in my life" with the residency.

"Being able to be here in Las Vegas has given me that opportunity to find more balance," he added.

The residency will not be the only upcoming performance from Usher, though.

The singer is scheduled to be a part of the Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 24. The festival, which will celebrate the global empowerment of the underprivileged, will take place with a pair of concerts in New York City and Accra, Ghana.

A number of popular singers are slated to perform at both venues, including Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth, the Jonas Brothers, H.E.R. and more.

Usher will be seen at the festival's Accra concert, where he will headline alongside SZA and Stormzy.